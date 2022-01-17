Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN).

In the last trading session, 0.31 million Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s per share price at $3.54 changed hands at $0.09 or 2.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $115.90M. EXTN’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.64% off its 52-week high of $5.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.67, which suggests the last value was 24.58% up since then. When we look at Exterran Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 338.17K.

Analysts gave the Exterran Corporation (EXTN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EXTN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Exterran Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) trade information

Instantly EXTN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.63 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 2.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.79%, with the 5-day performance at 2.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) is 16.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXTN’s forecast low is $7.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -182.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -97.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Exterran Corporation (EXTN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exterran Corporation will rise 58.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $197.9 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Exterran Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $182.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $151.7 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Exterran Corporation earnings to increase by 16.50%.

EXTN Dividends

Exterran Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.75% of Exterran Corporation shares while 60.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.54%. There are 60.20% institutions holding the Exterran Corporation stock share, with Chai Trust Co LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 24.49% of the shares, roughly 8.16 million EXTN shares worth $36.22 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.60% or 1.87 million shares worth $8.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. With 0.71 million shares estimated at $3.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Aegis Value, Inc. held about 1.50% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $2.22 million.