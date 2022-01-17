Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX).

In the last trading session, 0.6 million Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $16.92 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $613.52M. DX’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.22% off its 52-week high of $20.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.32, which suggests the last value was 9.46% up since then. When we look at Dynex Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 684.88K.

Analysts gave the Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dynex Capital Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) trade information

Instantly DX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.15 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.26%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) is 1.08% up.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dynex Capital Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.78% over the past 6 months, a 3.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.23 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Dynex Capital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $18.62 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.42 million and $14.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 75.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Dynex Capital Inc. earnings to increase by 198.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.88% per year.

DX Dividends

Dynex Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07. The 9.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 9.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.49% of Dynex Capital Inc. shares while 42.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.54%. There are 42.02% institutions holding the Dynex Capital Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.80% of the shares, roughly 3.23 million DX shares worth $55.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.17% or 1.53 million shares worth $26.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund and iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. With 1.08 million shares estimated at $18.97 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $14.56 million.