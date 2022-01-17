Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 0.84 million Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $193.26 changed hands at $1.7 or 0.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.20B. RGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -69.37% off its 52-week high of $327.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $162.29, which suggests the last value was 16.03% up since then. When we look at Repligen Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 418.49K.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) trade information

Instantly RGEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 215.02 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.03%, with the 5-day performance at -6.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is -26.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.29 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Repligen Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.07% over the past 6 months, a 75.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Repligen Corporation will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 81.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $179.29 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Repligen Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $177.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $108.65 million and $117.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 65.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Repligen Corporation earnings to increase by 155.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.50% per year.

RGEN Dividends

Repligen Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.82% of Repligen Corporation shares while 86.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.98%. There are 86.63% institutions holding the Repligen Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.45% of the shares, roughly 5.22 million RGEN shares worth $1.51 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.81% or 4.87 million shares worth $1.41 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.47 million shares estimated at $425.71 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.50% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $400.9 million.