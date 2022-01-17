Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 0.37 million Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $27.96 changed hands at $0.1 or 0.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.12B. RMBS’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.9% off its 52-week high of $29.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.95, which suggests the last value was 35.8% up since then. When we look at Rambus Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 855.20K.

Analysts gave the Rambus Inc. (RMBS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RMBS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rambus Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) trade information

Instantly RMBS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.80 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.87%, with the 5-day performance at 1.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) is -2.58% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RMBS’s forecast low is $25.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rambus Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.21% over the past 6 months, a 13.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rambus Inc. will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $121.52 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Rambus Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $120.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $98.4 million and $105 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Rambus Inc. earnings to increase by 53.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.98% per year.

RMBS Dividends

Rambus Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 04.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.51% of Rambus Inc. shares while 87.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.08%. There are 87.73% institutions holding the Rambus Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.12% of the shares, roughly 16.54 million RMBS shares worth $367.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.80% or 11.81 million shares worth $262.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.34 million shares estimated at $170.81 million under it, the former controlled 6.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 3.09 million shares worth around $68.5 million.