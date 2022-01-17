Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 0.32 million Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.72. With the company’s per share price at $4.75 changed hands at $0.11 or 2.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $313.69M. PRVB’s last price was a discount, traded about -257.89% off its 52-week high of $17.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.61, which suggests the last value was 2.95% up since then. When we look at Provention Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 602.81K.

Analysts gave the Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PRVB as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Provention Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

Instantly PRVB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.25 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 2.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.48%, with the 5-day performance at -9.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) is -21.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRVB’s forecast low is $8.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -426.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -68.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Provention Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.26% over the past 6 months, a 0.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Provention Bio Inc. will rise 22.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.50% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $560k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Provention Bio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.5 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Provention Bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -76.90%.

PRVB Dividends

Provention Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.88% of Provention Bio Inc. shares while 36.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.29%. There are 36.41% institutions holding the Provention Bio Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.09% of the shares, roughly 4.49 million PRVB shares worth $28.74 million.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.62% or 4.2 million shares worth $26.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.42 million shares estimated at $9.07 million under it, the former controlled 2.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $8.13 million.