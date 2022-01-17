Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 0.32 million Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $117.80 changed hands at $1.09 or 0.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.28B. POST’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.09% off its 52-week high of $117.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $91.79, which suggests the last value was 22.08% up since then. When we look at Post Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 379.78K.

Analysts gave the Post Holdings Inc. (POST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended POST as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Post Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) trade information

Instantly POST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 118.32 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.50%, with the 5-day performance at 1.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) is 14.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $121.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, POST’s forecast low is $105.00 with $134.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Post Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.99% over the past 6 months, a 43.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Post Holdings Inc. will fall -37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 141.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.64 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Post Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.66 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Post Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 61.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.90% per year.

POST Dividends

Post Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.70% of Post Holdings Inc. shares while 93.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.22%. There are 93.33% institutions holding the Post Holdings Inc. stock share, with Route One Investment Company, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.19% of the shares, roughly 7.0 million POST shares worth $771.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.54% or 5.34 million shares worth $588.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Mid-Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.84 million shares estimated at $202.96 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.60% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $178.96 million.