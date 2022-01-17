Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 0.45 million Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $110.41 changed hands at $1.51 or 1.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.31B. PNFP’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.82% off its 52-week high of $111.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.92, which suggests the last value was 38.48% up since then. When we look at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 362.40K.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) trade information

Instantly PNFP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 111.31 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 1.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.61%, with the 5-day performance at 3.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) is 14.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.09 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.69% over the past 6 months, a 64.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. will rise 10.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $335.21 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $337.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $304.43 million and $306.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.20% per year.

PNFP Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 17 and January 21. The 0.65% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 0.65% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.02 per year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.16% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares while 83.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.95%. There are 83.12% institutions holding the Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.86% of the shares, roughly 6.75 million PNFP shares worth $634.71 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.37% or 6.38 million shares worth $599.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.06 million shares estimated at $198.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $193.28 million.