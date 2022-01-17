Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s per share price at $29.68 changed hands at $0.42 or 1.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.11B. TLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.13% off its 52-week high of $29.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.44, which suggests the last value was 31.13% up since then. When we look at Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 168.11K.

Analysts gave the Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TLK as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) trade information

Instantly TLK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.77 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.38%, with the 5-day performance at 2.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) is 4.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TLK’s forecast low is $28.06 with $51.76 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk earnings to increase by 10.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.70% per year.

TLK Dividends

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 2.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.87. It is important to note, however, that the 2.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.22 per year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares while 4.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.61%. There are 4.61% institutions holding the Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock share, with Lazard Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.69% of the shares, roughly 16.7 million TLK shares worth $424.16 million.

Harding Loevner LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 5.12 million shares worth $130.09 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Value Fund. With 3.1 million shares estimated at $78.74 million under it, the former controlled 0.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Value Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $41.25 million.