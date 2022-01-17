PERI Stock Forecast 2022: Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Is Weak With A -87.86% Downside

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $20.76 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $916.76M. PERI’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.39% off its 52-week high of $33.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.40, which suggests the last value was 40.27% up since then. When we look at Perion Network Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 889.34K.

Analysts gave the Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PERI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Perion Network Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) trade information

Instantly PERI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.99 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.68%, with the 5-day performance at -3.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is -6.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PERI’s forecast low is $31.00 with $39.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Perion Network Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.29% over the past 6 months, a 169.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Perion Network Ltd. will rise 37.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $144.95 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Perion Network Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $113.21 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $118.26 million and $89.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Perion Network Ltd. earnings to decrease by -27.40%.

PERI Dividends

Perion Network Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.33% of Perion Network Ltd. shares while 36.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.67%. There are 36.88% institutions holding the Perion Network Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.72% of the shares, roughly 1.65 million PERI shares worth $28.58 million.

Private Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.33% or 1.51 million shares worth $26.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund. With 0.7 million shares estimated at $13.31 million under it, the former controlled 2.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory Trivalent International Small Cap Fund held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $10.55 million.