Performance Report And Forecasts For Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL)

In the last trading session, 0.57 million Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s per share price at $35.78 changed hands at $0.33 or 0.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.77B. VCEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -92.68% off its 52-week high of $68.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.00, which suggests the last value was 4.97% up since then. When we look at Vericel Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 451.23K.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) trade information

Instantly VCEL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 39.75 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.96%, with the 5-day performance at -1.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) is -3.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.44 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vericel Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.31% over the past 6 months, a -216.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vericel Corporation will fall -32.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50.86 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Vericel Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $42.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $45.23 million and $32.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Vericel Corporation earnings to increase by 127.70%.

VCEL Dividends

Vericel Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of Vericel Corporation shares while 110.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.19%. There are 110.87% institutions holding the Vericel Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.69% of the shares, roughly 6.88 million VCEL shares worth $335.53 million.

Brown Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.69% or 5.47 million shares worth $266.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. With 3.14 million shares estimated at $144.53 million under it, the former controlled 6.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held about 6.18% of the shares, roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $141.13 million.