PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: PNNT) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 0.36 million PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.03 changed hands at -$0.1 or -1.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $471.33M. PNNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.41% off its 52-week high of $7.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.95, which suggests the last value was 29.59% up since then. When we look at PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 245.47K.

Analysts gave the PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PNNT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) trade information

Instantly PNNT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.24 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -1.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.44%, with the 5-day performance at 2.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) is 3.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PNNT’s forecast low is $7.50 with $8.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.69% for it to hit the projected low.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PennantPark Investment Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.99% over the past 6 months, a 12.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PennantPark Investment Corporation will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.58 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that PennantPark Investment Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $23.21 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.08%. The 2022 estimates are for PennantPark Investment Corporation earnings to increase by 13.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.00% per year.

PNNT Dividends

PennantPark Investment Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11. The 6.83% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 6.83% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 11.89 per year.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.58% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares while 34.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.21%. There are 34.31% institutions holding the PennantPark Investment Corporation stock share, with Ares Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.59% of the shares, roughly 4.42 million PNNT shares worth $28.65 million.

Lsv Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.08% or 2.06 million shares worth $13.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF and First Trust Gallatin Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund. With 1.04 million shares estimated at $7.04 million under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Gallatin Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $4.25 million.