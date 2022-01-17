Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 0.66 million Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $32.22 changed hands at $0.09 or 0.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.73B. PBA’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.79% off its 52-week high of $34.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.38, which suggests the last value was 21.23% up since then. When we look at Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 956.65K.

Analysts gave the Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended PBA as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) trade information

Instantly PBA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.23%, with the 5-day performance at 2.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) is 9.07% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PBA’s forecast low is $30.98 with $37.95 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pembina Pipeline Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.64% over the past 6 months, a 41.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.3 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.2 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.13%.

PBA Dividends

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28. The 6.21% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 6.21% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of Pembina Pipeline Corporation shares while 62.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.56%. There are 62.49% institutions holding the Pembina Pipeline Corporation stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.47% of the shares, roughly 35.6 million PBA shares worth $1.13 billion.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.70% or 20.35 million shares worth $644.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 6.97 million shares estimated at $230.45 million under it, the former controlled 1.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 3.71 million shares worth around $117.64 million.