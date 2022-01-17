PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) Shares Are Down -16.43% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 0.53 million PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s per share price at $44.10 changed hands at -$2.16 or -4.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.25B. PAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.88% off its 52-week high of $90.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.81, which suggests the last value was -3.88% down since then. When we look at PAR Technology Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 300.35K.

Analysts gave the PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PAR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PAR Technology Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) trade information

Instantly PAR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 50.35 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -4.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.43%, with the 5-day performance at -6.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) is -16.60% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PAR’s forecast low is $65.00 with $114.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -158.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -47.39% for it to hit the projected low.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PAR Technology Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.67% over the past 6 months, a -157.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PAR Technology Corporation will rise 36.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.11 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that PAR Technology Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $75.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58.52 million and $54.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -56.70%. The 2022 estimates are for PAR Technology Corporation earnings to decrease by -100.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.00% per year.

PAR Dividends

PAR Technology Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.12% of PAR Technology Corporation shares while 103.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.07%. There are 103.49% institutions holding the PAR Technology Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.22% of the shares, roughly 3.01 million PAR shares worth $185.43 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.08% or 2.98 million shares worth $183.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 2.04 million shares estimated at $125.43 million under it, the former controlled 7.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 3.96% of the shares, roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $65.43 million.