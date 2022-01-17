Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.48 million Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $47.44 changed hands at $0.22 or 0.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.68B. OTEX’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.46% off its 52-week high of $55.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.03, which suggests the last value was 7.19% up since then. When we look at Open Text Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 458.32K.

Analysts gave the Open Text Corporation (OTEX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended OTEX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Open Text Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) trade information

Instantly OTEX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 47.99 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.08%, with the 5-day performance at 2.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) is 0.74% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OTEX’s forecast low is $50.00 with $64.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Open Text Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.77% over the past 6 months, a 4.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.09 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Open Text Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.06 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Open Text Corporation earnings to increase by 31.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.30% per year.

OTEX Dividends

Open Text Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 03. The 1.85% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 1.85% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.65% of Open Text Corporation shares while 77.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.61%. There are 77.31% institutions holding the Open Text Corporation stock share, with Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.51% of the shares, roughly 17.68 million OTEX shares worth $861.58 million.

Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.85% or 10.45 million shares worth $509.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Oakmark International Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 5.83 million shares estimated at $284.02 million under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 3.59 million shares worth around $180.99 million.