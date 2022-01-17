OI Stock: More Upside For O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI)?

In the last trading session, 0.86 million O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s per share price at $14.28 changed hands at $0.37 or 2.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.20B. OI’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.27% off its 52-week high of $19.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.64, which suggests the last value was 25.49% up since then. When we look at O-I Glass Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Analysts gave the O-I Glass Inc. (OI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended OI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. O-I Glass Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) trade information

Instantly OI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.29 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 2.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.70%, with the 5-day performance at 9.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) is 23.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OI’s forecast low is $12.50 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.46% for it to hit the projected low.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the O-I Glass Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.45% over the past 6 months, a 47.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for O-I Glass Inc. will fall -17.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.52 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that O-I Glass Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.5 billion and $1.5 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.80%. The 2022 estimates are for O-I Glass Inc. earnings to increase by 161.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.19% per year.

OI Dividends

O-I Glass Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 01.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.06% of O-I Glass Inc. shares while 90.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.75%. There are 90.78% institutions holding the O-I Glass Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.04% of the shares, roughly 23.59 million OI shares worth $336.67 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.00% or 23.53 million shares worth $335.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.59 million shares estimated at $138.25 million under it, the former controlled 6.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 4.51 million shares worth around $64.38 million.