Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 0.4 million Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s per share price at $38.92 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.32B. NEOG’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.51% off its 52-week high of $48.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.62, which suggests the last value was 0.77% up since then. When we look at Neogen Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 374.09K.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) trade information

Instantly NEOG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 40.54 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.29%, with the 5-day performance at -2.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) is -9.13% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Neogen Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.97% over the past 6 months, a 15.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Neogen Corporation will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 61.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $129.99 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Neogen Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2022 will be $139.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $116.71 million and $127.42 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Neogen Corporation earnings to increase by 1.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

NEOG Dividends

Neogen Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Neogen Corporation shares while 94.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.57%. There are 94.25% institutions holding the Neogen Corporation stock share, with Brown Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.18% of the shares, roughly 12.05 million NEOG shares worth $523.21 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.82% or 11.66 million shares worth $506.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.1 million shares estimated at $308.14 million under it, the former controlled 6.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 3.04 million shares worth around $131.92 million.