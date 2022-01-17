National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 0.39 million National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s per share price at $63.74 changed hands at -$0.97 or -1.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.86B. NSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.88% off its 52-week high of $70.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.81, which suggests the last value was 43.82% up since then. When we look at National Storage Affiliates Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 512.33K.

Analysts gave the National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended NSA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) trade information

Instantly NSA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 66.98 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -1.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.89%, with the 5-day performance at -0.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) is -1.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NSA’s forecast low is $57.00 with $78.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.57% for it to hit the projected low.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the National Storage Affiliates Trust share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.15% over the past 6 months, a 29.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for National Storage Affiliates Trust will rise 94.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 115.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $160.89 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $164.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $114.11 million and $122.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.20%. The 2022 estimates are for National Storage Affiliates Trust earnings to increase by 467.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.

NSA Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 2.82% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.82% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.78 per year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.00% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares while 86.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.30%. There are 86.76% institutions holding the National Storage Affiliates Trust stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.78% of the shares, roughly 12.28 million NSA shares worth $648.06 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.65% or 12.15 million shares worth $641.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.9 million shares estimated at $243.84 million under it, the former controlled 4.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $119.05 million.