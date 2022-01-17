Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 0.47 million Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s per share price at $45.63 changed hands at $2.31 or 5.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.41B. MEOH’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.89% off its 52-week high of $52.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.61, which suggests the last value was 35.11% up since then. When we look at Methanex Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 357.22K.

Analysts gave the Methanex Corporation (MEOH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended MEOH as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Methanex Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.23.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) trade information

Instantly MEOH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 45.65 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 5.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.37%, with the 5-day performance at 4.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) is 15.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.77 days.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Methanex Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.05% over the past 6 months, a 480.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Methanex Corporation will rise 219.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 700.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $982.64 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Methanex Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $998.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $581.26 million and $811.32 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 69.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Methanex Corporation earnings to decrease by -279.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.70% per year.

MEOH Dividends

Methanex Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 31. The 1.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.71 per year.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.38% of Methanex Corporation shares while 84.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.81%. There are 84.49% institutions holding the Methanex Corporation stock share, with M&G Investment Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 19.63% of the shares, roughly 14.82 million MEOH shares worth $682.22 million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.58% or 8.74 million shares worth $402.33 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Fund. With 2.28 million shares estimated at $102.29 million under it, the former controlled 3.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Fund held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $91.53 million.