Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.66 million Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $29.51 changed hands at -$0.26 or -0.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.12B. MAXR’s last price was a discount, traded about -99.09% off its 52-week high of $58.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.07, which suggests the last value was 15.05% up since then. When we look at Maxar Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 859.32K.

Analysts gave the Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MAXR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) trade information

Instantly MAXR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.12 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is 10.94% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAXR’s forecast low is $32.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Maxar Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.13% over the past 6 months, a 85.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 32.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $461.07 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Maxar Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $439.22 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Maxar Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -155.00%.

MAXR Dividends

Maxar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28. The 0.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.07% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares while 76.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.10%. There are 76.28% institutions holding the Maxar Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.68% of the shares, roughly 6.31 million MAXR shares worth $178.63 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.48% or 5.43 million shares worth $153.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $56.6 million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 1.95 million shares worth around $55.14 million.