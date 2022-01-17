LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.37 million LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.41. With the company’s per share price at $15.87 changed hands at -$1.05 or -6.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $467.21M. LL’s last price was a discount, traded about -121.17% off its 52-week high of $35.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.00, which suggests the last value was 5.48% up since then. When we look at LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 347.26K.

Analysts gave the LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) trade information

Instantly LL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.37 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -6.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.03%, with the 5-day performance at -3.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) is -6.92% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LL’s forecast low is $18.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.42% for it to hit the projected low.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LL Flooring Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.47% over the past 6 months, a -44.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 32.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. will fall -73.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $295.5 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $285.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $304.21 million and $283.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.90%. The 2022 estimates are for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 543.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

LL Dividends

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.27% of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. shares while 79.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.78%. There are 79.11% institutions holding the LL Flooring Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.70% of the shares, roughly 4.57 million LL shares worth $85.3 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.93% or 3.76 million shares worth $70.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 2.37 million shares estimated at $44.22 million under it, the former controlled 8.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.77% of the shares, roughly 1.97 million shares worth around $35.6 million.