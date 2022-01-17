Let’s Talk About NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.36 million NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $56.06 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.03B. NUVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.52% off its 52-week high of $72.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.45, which suggests the last value was 18.93% up since then. When we look at NuVasive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 795.17K.

Analysts gave the NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended NUVA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. NuVasive Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) trade information

Instantly NUVA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 57.16 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.82%, with the 5-day performance at 7.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) is 15.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NUVA’s forecast low is $50.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.81% for it to hit the projected low.

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NuVasive Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.21% over the past 6 months, a 43.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NuVasive Inc. will fall -16.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $299.42 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that NuVasive Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $289 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $291.81 million and $261.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.80%. The 2022 estimates are for NuVasive Inc. earnings to decrease by -158.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.14% per year.

NUVA Dividends

NuVasive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.62% of NuVasive Inc. shares while 101.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.02%. There are 101.39% institutions holding the NuVasive Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.52% of the shares, roughly 5.96 million NUVA shares worth $356.77 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.67% or 5.0 million shares worth $299.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.47 million shares estimated at $87.76 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $74.28 million.