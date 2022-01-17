Let’s Talk About Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.66 million Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s per share price at $30.22 changed hands at $0.51 or 1.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.98B. HESM’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.4% off its 52-week high of $30.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.36, which suggests the last value was 32.63% up since then. When we look at Hess Midstream LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 445.92K.

Analysts gave the Hess Midstream LP (HESM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended HESM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hess Midstream LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.59.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) trade information

Instantly HESM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.71 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 1.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.37%, with the 5-day performance at 5.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) is 17.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HESM’s forecast low is $27.00 with $39.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hess Midstream LP share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.42% over the past 6 months, a 49.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 49.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hess Midstream LP will rise 63.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $308.94 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Hess Midstream LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $311.32 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $266.5 million and $296.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Hess Midstream LP earnings to increase by 8.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.00% per year.

HESM Dividends

Hess Midstream LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01. The 6.75% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.04. It is important to note, however, that the 6.75% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.01% of Hess Midstream LP shares while 56.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.22%. There are 56.25% institutions holding the Hess Midstream LP stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.20% of the shares, roughly 2.09 million HESM shares worth $58.9 million.

CI Investments Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.83% or 1.62 million shares worth $45.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF. With 1.45 million shares estimated at $37.33 million under it, the former controlled 4.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $20.32 million.