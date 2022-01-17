Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE)

In the last trading session, 0.71 million Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $173.31 changed hands at -$3.17 or -1.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.06B. FIVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.25% off its 52-week high of $237.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $165.25, which suggests the last value was 4.65% up since then. When we look at Five Below Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 605.92K.

Analysts gave the Five Below Inc. (FIVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended FIVE as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Five Below Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.49.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) trade information

Instantly FIVE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 186.23 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -1.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.23%, with the 5-day performance at -6.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is -8.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.89 days.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Five Below Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.75% over the past 6 months, a 133.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Five Below Inc. will rise 13.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.01 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Five Below Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $685.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $858.51 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Five Below Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.43% per year.

FIVE Dividends

Five Below Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.81% of Five Below Inc. shares while 100.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.32%. There are 100.48% institutions holding the Five Below Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.09% of the shares, roughly 5.09 million FIVE shares worth $900.12 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.32% or 4.66 million shares worth $824.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.57 million shares estimated at $278.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 1.51 million shares worth around $298.46 million.