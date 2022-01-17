Let’s Jump Into The Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: HEP) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.34 million Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $18.30 changed hands at $0.32 or 1.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.89B. HEP’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.45% off its 52-week high of $23.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.96, which suggests the last value was 23.72% up since then. When we look at Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 202.89K.

Analysts gave the Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HEP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) trade information

Instantly HEP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.14 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.98%, with the 5-day performance at -1.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) is 13.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HEP’s forecast low is $19.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Holly Energy Partners L.P. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.54% over the past 6 months, a 33.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $125.2 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $125.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $127.46 million and $123.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Holly Energy Partners L.P. earnings to decrease by -24.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.20% per year.

HEP Dividends

Holly Energy Partners L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 7.65% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 7.65% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 9.76 per year.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.75% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares while 31.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.15%. There are 31.64% institutions holding the Holly Energy Partners L.P. stock share, with Alps Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.45% of the shares, roughly 5.75 million HEP shares worth $105.31 million.

Blackstone Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.77% or 5.03 million shares worth $92.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF. With 5.94 million shares estimated at $110.49 million under it, the former controlled 5.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 2.6 million shares worth around $47.97 million.