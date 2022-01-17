Let’s Dive Into The SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.78 million SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $42.48 changed hands at -$0.43 or -1.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.00B. SAIL’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.11% off its 52-week high of $64.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.00, which suggests the last value was 8.19% up since then. When we look at SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 869.07K.

Analysts gave the SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SAIL as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) trade information

Instantly SAIL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 45.90 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.12%, with the 5-day performance at -4.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) is -12.27% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SAIL’s forecast low is $55.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.47% for it to hit the projected low.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.76% over the past 6 months, a -112.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. will fall -160.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $113.67 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $107.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $103.34 million and $90.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.60%. The 2022 estimates are for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

SAIL Dividends

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.89% of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares while 108.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.57%. There are 108.49% institutions holding the SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.76% of the shares, roughly 11.9 million SAIL shares worth $510.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.72% or 9.07 million shares worth $388.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.32 million shares estimated at $159.52 million under it, the former controlled 3.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $113.2 million.