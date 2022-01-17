Let’s Dive Into The Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.4 million Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $118.88 changed hands at $1.1 or 0.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.84B. RGA’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.5% off its 52-week high of $134.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $94.32, which suggests the last value was 20.66% up since then. When we look at Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 449.38K.

Analysts gave the Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended RGA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.25.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) trade information

Instantly RGA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 118.88 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.58%, with the 5-day performance at 2.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) is 14.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $126.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RGA’s forecast low is $76.00 with $149.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.42% over the past 6 months, a -66.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated will rise 5.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 232.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.07 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.91 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.14 billion and $3.64 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated earnings to decrease by -53.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.40% per year.

RGA Dividends

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11. The 2.46% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.92. It is important to note, however, that the 2.46% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.87 per year.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.37% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated shares while 96.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.61%. There are 96.25% institutions holding the Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.27% of the shares, roughly 6.94 million RGA shares worth $772.17 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.04% or 6.11 million shares worth $680.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Oakmark Fund. With 2.34 million shares estimated at $276.32 million under it, the former controlled 3.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark Fund held about 3.16% of the shares, roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $237.41 million.