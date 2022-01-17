Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 0.32 million Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $167.26 changed hands at $0.23 or 0.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.46B. LSTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.52% off its 52-week high of $186.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $136.76, which suggests the last value was 18.24% up since then. When we look at Landstar System Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 270.86K.

Analysts gave the Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended LSTR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Landstar System Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.71.

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) trade information

Instantly LSTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 170.53 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.52%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) is -3.91% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $176.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LSTR’s forecast low is $128.00 with $192.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Landstar System Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.38% over the past 6 months, a 96.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Landstar System Inc. will rise 34.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.78 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Landstar System Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.3 billion and $1.15 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Landstar System Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.80% per year.

LSTR Dividends

Landstar System Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 26. The 0.60% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.60% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.74% of Landstar System Inc. shares while 99.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.42%. There are 99.68% institutions holding the Landstar System Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.62% of the shares, roughly 4.05 million LSTR shares worth $638.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.21% or 3.89 million shares worth $613.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund. With 1.49 million shares estimated at $235.0 million under it, the former controlled 3.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund held about 3.67% of the shares, roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $246.13 million.