KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 0.44 million KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $16.44 changed hands at $0.55 or 3.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $532.00M. KNOP’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.72% off its 52-week high of $20.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.34, which suggests the last value was 24.94% up since then. When we look at KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 220.57K.

Analysts gave the KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KNOP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) trade information

Instantly KNOP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.58 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 3.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.05%, with the 5-day performance at 9.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) is 29.04% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KNOP’s forecast low is $22.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.82% for it to hit the projected low.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KNOT Offshore Partners LP share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.65% over the past 6 months, a -32.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -12.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KNOT Offshore Partners LP will fall -41.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $67.95 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $82.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.86 million and $71.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.70%. The 2022 estimates are for KNOT Offshore Partners LP earnings to increase by 12.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.10% per year.

KNOP Dividends

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14. The 12.65% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.08. It is important to note, however, that the 12.65% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.31% of KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares while 20.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.70%. There are 20.41% institutions holding the KNOT Offshore Partners LP stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.40% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million KNOP shares worth $33.39 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.75% or 1.23 million shares worth $23.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF. With 1.78 million shares estimated at $31.82 million under it, the former controlled 5.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $13.31 million.