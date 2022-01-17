Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 0.51 million Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s per share price at $36.86 changed hands at $0.1 or 0.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.11B. KMT’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.77% off its 52-week high of $43.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.50, which suggests the last value was 11.83% up since then. When we look at Kennametal Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 467.80K.

Analysts gave the Kennametal Inc. (KMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended KMT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kennametal Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) trade information

Instantly KMT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 37.37 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.65%, with the 5-day performance at -0.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) is 3.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KMT’s forecast low is $37.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kennametal Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.09% over the past 6 months, a 90.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 32.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kennametal Inc. will rise 143.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $499.03 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Kennametal Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $537.28 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Kennametal Inc. earnings to increase by 526.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.50% per year.

KMT Dividends

Kennametal Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 04. The 2.17% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.17% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.27 per year.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of Kennametal Inc. shares while 104.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.71%. There are 104.09% institutions holding the Kennametal Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.13% of the shares, roughly 9.33 million KMT shares worth $319.31 million.

Ariel Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.43% or 8.74 million shares worth $299.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Ariel Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.59 million shares estimated at $88.51 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 2.38 million shares worth around $81.63 million.