Is United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 0.54 million United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $327.82 changed hands at -$8.39 or -2.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.40B. URI’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.59% off its 52-week high of $414.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $228.22, which suggests the last value was 30.38% up since then. When we look at United Rentals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 635.32K.

Analysts gave the United Rentals Inc. (URI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended URI as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. United Rentals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $6.76.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) trade information

Instantly URI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 345.27 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -2.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.35%, with the 5-day performance at 0.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) is -3.91% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $415.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, URI’s forecast low is $300.00 with $543.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.49% for it to hit the projected low.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United Rentals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.69% over the past 6 months, a 25.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United Rentals Inc. will rise 34.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.74 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that United Rentals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.28 billion and $2.06 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2022 estimates are for United Rentals Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.23% per year.

URI Dividends

United Rentals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 31.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.44% of United Rentals Inc. shares while 94.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.89%. There are 94.47% institutions holding the United Rentals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.99% of the shares, roughly 7.96 million URI shares worth $2.79 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.45% or 5.39 million shares worth $1.89 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 2.05 million shares estimated at $717.67 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 1.63 million shares worth around $573.35 million.