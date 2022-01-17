Is Rayonier Inc.’s (NYSE: RYN) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 0.56 million Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $39.30 changed hands at -$1.27 or -3.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.65B. RYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.55% off its 52-week high of $41.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.27, which suggests the last value was 22.98% up since then. When we look at Rayonier Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 475.31K.

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) trade information

Instantly RYN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 40.78 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -3.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.63%, with the 5-day performance at 1.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) is 0.38% up.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rayonier Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.05% over the past 6 months, a 160.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rayonier Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $204.15 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Rayonier Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $218.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $205.5 million and $191.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Rayonier Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

RYN Dividends

Rayonier Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07. The 2.75% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 2.75% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.87% of Rayonier Inc. shares while 89.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.48%. There are 89.69% institutions holding the Rayonier Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.20% of the shares, roughly 20.07 million RYN shares worth $716.22 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.13% or 17.15 million shares worth $611.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. With 6.55 million shares estimated at $244.33 million under it, the former controlled 4.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held about 4.13% of the shares, roughly 5.83 million shares worth around $208.01 million.