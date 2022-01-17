Is New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.33 million New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $39.21 changed hands at $0.49 or 1.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.73B. NJR’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.26% off its 52-week high of $44.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.33, which suggests the last value was 12.45% up since then. When we look at New Jersey Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 386.97K.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) trade information

Instantly NJR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 40.39 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 1.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.51%, with the 5-day performance at -2.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) is -2.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.81 days.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Jersey Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.32% over the past 6 months, a 5.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New Jersey Resources Corporation will rise 56.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $444 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that New Jersey Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $766.5 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.30%. The 2022 estimates are for New Jersey Resources Corporation earnings to decrease by -28.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

NJR Dividends

New Jersey Resources Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07. The 3.70% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.45. It is important to note, however, that the 3.70% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.94 per year.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of New Jersey Resources Corporation shares while 73.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.61%. There are 73.25% institutions holding the New Jersey Resources Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.83% of the shares, roughly 13.27 million NJR shares worth $462.0 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.05% or 10.6 million shares worth $368.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.72 million shares estimated at $164.39 million under it, the former controlled 4.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $95.78 million.