Is Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 0.45 million Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $92.06 changed hands at $1.3 or 1.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.40B. NVRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.79% off its 52-week high of $184.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $78.36, which suggests the last value was 14.88% up since then. When we look at Nevro Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 560.17K.

Analysts gave the Nevro Corp. (NVRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended NVRO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nevro Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.87.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) trade information

Instantly NVRO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 93.69 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 1.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.56%, with the 5-day performance at 16.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) is 12.09% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $106.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVRO’s forecast low is $90.00 with $155.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nevro Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.58% over the past 6 months, a -53.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nevro Corp. will fall -314.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $96.58 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Nevro Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $94.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $109.73 million and $85.86 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Nevro Corp. earnings to increase by 26.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

NVRO Dividends

Nevro Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.78% of Nevro Corp. shares while 112.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.03%. There are 112.01% institutions holding the Nevro Corp. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.38% of the shares, roughly 4.67 million NVRO shares worth $543.7 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.49% or 4.01 million shares worth $466.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 2.81 million shares estimated at $326.47 million under it, the former controlled 8.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.84% of the shares, roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $156.12 million.