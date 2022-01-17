Is JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 0.62 million JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s per share price at $25.58 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.45B. JELD’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.03% off its 52-week high of $31.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.90, which suggests the last value was 10.48% up since then. When we look at JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 626.47K.

Analysts gave the JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended JELD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) trade information

Instantly JELD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.10 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.96%, with the 5-day performance at 2.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) is 2.40% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JELD’s forecast low is $27.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.55% for it to hit the projected low.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JELD-WEN Holding Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.48% over the past 6 months, a 20.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.22 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.15 billion and $1.09 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.40%. The 2022 estimates are for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. earnings to increase by 45.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.30% per year.

JELD Dividends

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.85% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares while 134.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 135.62%. There are 134.46% institutions holding the JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 16.23% of the shares, roughly 14.87 million JELD shares worth $372.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.96% or 9.13 million shares worth $228.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. With 5.36 million shares estimated at $134.18 million under it, the former controlled 5.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held about 3.69% of the shares, roughly 3.38 million shares worth around $92.71 million.