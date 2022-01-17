Is DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.38 million DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $116.32 changed hands at $1.03 or 0.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.82B. DVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.33% off its 52-week high of $136.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $94.38, which suggests the last value was 18.86% up since then. When we look at DaVita Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 838.79K.

Analysts gave the DaVita Inc. (DVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended DVA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. DaVita Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.8.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) trade information

Instantly DVA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 116.38 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.25%, with the 5-day performance at 4.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) is 10.61% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $126.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DVA’s forecast low is $112.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.71% for it to hit the projected low.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DaVita Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.27% over the past 6 months, a 22.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DaVita Inc. will rise 7.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.91 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that DaVita Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.91 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.91 billion and $2.82 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.60%. The 2022 estimates are for DaVita Inc. earnings to increase by 39.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.00% per year.

DVA Dividends

DaVita Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.05% of DaVita Inc. shares while 89.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.72%. There are 89.90% institutions holding the DaVita Inc. stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 35.42% of the shares, roughly 36.1 million DVA shares worth $4.2 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.49% or 7.64 million shares worth $887.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 1.78 million shares estimated at $207.34 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $165.01 million.