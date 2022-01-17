Is Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 0.78 million Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $27.93 changed hands at -$0.19 or -0.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.14B. OFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.24% off its 52-week high of $30.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.11, which suggests the last value was 10.1% up since then. When we look at Corporate Office Properties Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 559.13K.

Analysts gave the Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended OFC as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) trade information

Instantly OFC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.00 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -4.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is 1.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.68 days.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Corporate Office Properties Trust share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.05% over the past 6 months, a 7.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Corporate Office Properties Trust will fall -67.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 483.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $148.16 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $149.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $139.63 million and $144.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Corporate Office Properties Trust earnings to decrease by -49.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.20% per year.

OFC Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07. The 3.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.10. It is important to note, however, that the 3.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.97 per year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares while 104.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.29%. There are 104.93% institutions holding the Corporate Office Properties Trust stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.30% of the shares, roughly 17.18 million OFC shares worth $463.57 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.65% or 16.46 million shares worth $444.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.29 million shares estimated at $143.43 million under it, the former controlled 4.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million shares worth around $86.43 million.