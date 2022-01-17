Is A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.75 million A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $14.45 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.16B. ATEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.83% off its 52-week high of $19.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.42, which suggests the last value was 41.73% up since then. When we look at A10 Networks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Analysts gave the A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATEN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. A10 Networks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) trade information

Instantly ATEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.40 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.85%, with the 5-day performance at -3.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) is -9.69% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATEN’s forecast low is $19.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.49% for it to hit the projected low.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the A10 Networks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.67% over the past 6 months, a 31.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for A10 Networks Inc. will fall -5.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68.84 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that A10 Networks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $60.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $62.66 million and $54.84 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.50%. The 2022 estimates are for A10 Networks Inc. earnings to increase by 195.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ATEN Dividends

A10 Networks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11. The 1.38% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.38% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.23% of A10 Networks Inc. shares while 81.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.58%. There are 81.10% institutions holding the A10 Networks Inc. stock share, with Summit Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.33% of the shares, roughly 9.56 million ATEN shares worth $128.88 million.

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.92% or 7.69 million shares worth $103.68 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. With 2.24 million shares estimated at $41.94 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 2.06 million shares worth around $27.79 million.