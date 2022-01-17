Investors Could Make -56.16% On Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) Stock

In the last trading session, 0.72 million Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.30 changed hands at -$0.92 or -2.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.84B. BEPC’s last price was a discount, traded about -82.19% off its 52-week high of $60.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.45, which suggests the last value was -0.45% down since then. When we look at Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 690.67K.

Analysts gave the Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BEPC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) trade information

Instantly BEPC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 35.68 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.58%, with the 5-day performance at -4.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) is -2.72% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BEPC’s forecast low is $46.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -38.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.01 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $724 million and $746 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Brookfield Renewable Corporation earnings to decrease by -890.40%.

BEPC Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 05. The 3.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.22. It is important to note, however, that the 3.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Brookfield Renewable Corporation shares while 77.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.54%. There are 77.50% institutions holding the Brookfield Renewable Corporation stock share, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 26.02% of the shares, roughly 44.81 million BEPC shares worth $1.74 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.24% or 12.47 million shares worth $484.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. With 1.68 million shares estimated at $69.49 million under it, the former controlled 0.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $66.89 million.