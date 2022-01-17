Investor Confidence Inclines As OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Shares Gain $0.03

In the last trading session, 0.74 million OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at $0.03 or 3.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.50M. ONCS’s last price was a discount, traded about -707.92% off its 52-week high of $8.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 20.79% up since then. When we look at OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 278.29K.

Analysts gave the OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ONCS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) trade information

Instantly ONCS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1150 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 3.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.25%, with the 5-day performance at 18.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) is -17.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONCS’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -890.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -890.1% for it to hit the projected low.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OncoSec Medical Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.78% over the past 6 months, a 57.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OncoSec Medical Incorporated will rise 29.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.00%. The 2022 estimates are for OncoSec Medical Incorporated earnings to increase by 46.30%.

ONCS Dividends

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 11.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.15% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares while 17.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.65%. There are 17.39% institutions holding the OncoSec Medical Incorporated stock share, with Avidity Partners Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.49% of the shares, roughly 2.94 million ONCS shares worth $6.27 million.

J. Goldman & Co., L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.01% or 0.79 million shares worth $1.68 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Highland Fds I-Highland Healthcare Opportunities Fd. With 0.44 million shares estimated at $0.93 million under it, the former controlled 1.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Highland Fds I-Highland Healthcare Opportunities Fd held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.67 million.