Investing In PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.42 million PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $29.20 changed hands at -$1.22 or -4.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.32B. PRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -74.32% off its 52-week high of $50.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.08, which suggests the last value was 20.96% up since then. When we look at PROS Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 322.96K.

Analysts gave the PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PRO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PROS Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) trade information

Instantly PRO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.34%, with the 5-day performance at -7.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) is -15.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRO’s forecast low is $32.00 with $56.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -91.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.59% for it to hit the projected low.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PROS Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.33% over the past 6 months, a -10.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PROS Holdings Inc. will fall -64.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.51 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that PROS Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $64.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $60.86 million and $61.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.40%. The 2022 estimates are for PROS Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.00% per year.

PRO Dividends

PROS Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.40% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares while 101.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.81%. There are 101.98% institutions holding the PROS Holdings Inc. stock share, with Brown Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.22% of the shares, roughly 5.43 million PRO shares worth $192.53 million.

Fred Alger Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.37% or 4.16 million shares worth $147.53 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. With 3.53 million shares estimated at $105.84 million under it, the former controlled 7.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held about 6.36% of the shares, roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $100.15 million.