Investing In Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.67 million Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s per share price at $1.12 changed hands at -$0.05 or -4.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.79M. ODT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2436.61% off its 52-week high of $28.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.85, which suggests the last value was 24.11% up since then. When we look at Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 877.97K.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) trade information

Instantly ODT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3500 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -4.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.04%, with the 5-day performance at 2.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) is -24.32% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Odonate Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.00% over the past 6 months, a 36.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 5.00%.

ODT Dividends

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.81% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares while 65.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.90%. There are 65.68% institutions holding the Odonate Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Tang Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 40.31% of the shares, roughly 15.51 million ODT shares worth $45.15 million.

Boxer Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.57% or 5.61 million shares worth $16.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $1.31 million under it, the former controlled 1.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.93 million.