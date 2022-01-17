International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Lose -0.13%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 0.36 million International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.24. With the company’s per share price at $15.31 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $757.69M. INSW’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.3% off its 52-week high of $21.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.77, which suggests the last value was 10.06% up since then. When we look at International Seaways Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 454.61K.

Analysts gave the International Seaways Inc. (INSW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INSW as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. International Seaways Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) trade information

Instantly INSW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 16.00 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.29%, with the 5-day performance at 0.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) is 1.06% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INSW’s forecast low is $20.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -128.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.63% for it to hit the projected low.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the International Seaways Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.22% over the past 6 months, a -146.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -12.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for International Seaways Inc. will rise 30.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 268.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $102.99 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that International Seaways Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $144.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56.7 million and $48.84 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 81.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 196.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.20%. The 2022 estimates are for International Seaways Inc. earnings to decrease by -586.40%.

INSW Dividends

International Seaways Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 10 and March 14. The 1.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.30% of International Seaways Inc. shares while 86.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.22%. There are 86.09% institutions holding the International Seaways Inc. stock share, with WL Ross & Co, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 4.95 million INSW shares worth $90.2 million.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.95% or 4.03 million shares worth $73.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.35 million shares estimated at $24.59 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $23.42 million.