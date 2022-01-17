Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 0.67 million Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s per share price at $16.77 changed hands at -$0.22 or -1.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.16B. INVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.12% off its 52-week high of $18.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.92, which suggests the last value was 34.88% up since then. When we look at Innoviva Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 578.51K.

Analysts gave the Innoviva Inc. (INVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INVA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Innoviva Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.41.

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) trade information

Instantly INVA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.85 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -1.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.78%, with the 5-day performance at -4.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) is -3.01% down.

Innoviva Inc. (INVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Innoviva Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.09% over the past 6 months, a -14.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Innoviva Inc. will rise 10.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.60% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 70.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Innoviva Inc. earnings to increase by 45.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.34% per year.

INVA Dividends

Innoviva Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07.

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.79% of Innoviva Inc. shares while 104.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.40%. There are 104.57% institutions holding the Innoviva Inc. stock share, with Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 42.45% of the shares, roughly 29.5 million INVA shares worth $492.94 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.73% or 8.84 million shares worth $147.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Putnam Global Health Care Fd. With 4.22 million shares estimated at $73.56 million under it, the former controlled 6.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Global Health Care Fd held about 4.46% of the shares, roughly 3.1 million shares worth around $47.26 million.