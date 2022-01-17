ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.74 million ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $266.39 changed hands at -$8.27 or -3.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.07B. ICLR’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.5% off its 52-week high of $313.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $168.76, which suggests the last value was 36.65% up since then. When we look at ICON Public Limited Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 450.38K.

Analysts gave the ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ICLR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. ICON Public Limited Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.62.

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) trade information

Instantly ICLR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 297.42 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -3.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.98%, with the 5-day performance at -5.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) is -7.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $316.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ICLR’s forecast low is $270.00 with $365.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.36% for it to hit the projected low.

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ICON Public Limited Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.08% over the past 6 months, a 48.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ICON Public Limited Company will rise 37.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 96.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.9 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ICON Public Limited Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.9 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $760.23 million and $787.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 149.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 140.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.40%. The 2022 estimates are for ICON Public Limited Company earnings to decrease by -9.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.49% per year.

ICLR Dividends

ICON Public Limited Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.75% of ICON Public Limited Company shares while 96.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.74%. There are 96.01% institutions holding the ICON Public Limited Company stock share, with Massachusetts Financial Services Co. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.38% of the shares, roughly 7.46 million ICLR shares worth $1.96 billion.

WCM Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.00% or 7.16 million shares worth $1.88 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund. With 3.05 million shares estimated at $874.24 million under it, the former controlled 3.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 1.63 million shares worth around $416.87 million.