ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL): Don’t Ditch ICL Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.43 million ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.04 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.21B. ICL’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.09% off its 52-week high of $11.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.24, which suggests the last value was 52.54% up since then. When we look at ICL Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 256.05K.

Analysts gave the ICL Group Ltd (ICL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ICL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ICL Group Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) trade information

Instantly ICL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.16 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.17%, with the 5-day performance at 5.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) is 15.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.10, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ICL’s forecast low is $9.00 with $11.57 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.48% for it to hit the projected low.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ICL Group Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 68.29% over the past 6 months, a 175.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ICL Group Ltd will rise 160.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 116.70% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.82 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ICL Group Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.81 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.90%.

ICL Dividends

ICL Group Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 1.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.22. It is important to note, however, that the 1.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.39 per year.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.94% of ICL Group Ltd shares while 13.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.86%.