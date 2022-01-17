How Will Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 0.57 million Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $28.92 changed hands at $0.62 or 2.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.93B. SEM’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.76% off its 52-week high of $43.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.62, which suggests the last value was 11.41% up since then. When we look at Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 684.72K.

Analysts gave the Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SEM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) trade information

Instantly SEM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.03 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 2.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.63%, with the 5-day performance at 3.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) is -2.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SEM’s forecast low is $37.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Select Medical Holdings Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.61% over the past 6 months, a 61.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Select Medical Holdings Corporation will fall -21.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.46 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.46 billion and $1.55 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Select Medical Holdings Corporation earnings to increase by 75.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.20% per year.

SEM Dividends

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28. The 1.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.38. It is important to note, however, that the 1.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.40% of Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares while 79.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.98%. There are 79.28% institutions holding the Select Medical Holdings Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.14% of the shares, roughly 20.31 million SEM shares worth $734.54 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.85% or 17.24 million shares worth $623.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 9.3 million shares estimated at $336.42 million under it, the former controlled 6.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 5.34% of the shares, roughly 7.17 million shares worth around $238.02 million.