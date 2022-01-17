GRIL Stock: More Upside For Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL)?

In the last trading session, 0.91 million Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.55 changed hands at -$0.03 or -5.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.32M. GRIL’s last price was a discount, traded about -572.73% off its 52-week high of $3.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the last value was -5.45% down since then. When we look at Muscle Maker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

Instantly GRIL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6661 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -5.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.62%, with the 5-day performance at -16.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) is -47.62% down.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Muscle Maker Inc. earnings to increase by 92.40%.

GRIL Dividends

Muscle Maker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.17% of Muscle Maker Inc. shares while 13.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.68%. There are 13.77% institutions holding the Muscle Maker Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.51% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million GRIL shares worth $0.7 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $0.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.14 million.