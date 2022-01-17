Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.3 million Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.53 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $606.69M. GROY’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.29% off its 52-week high of $7.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.39, which suggests the last value was 25.17% up since then. When we look at Gold Royalty Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 531.45K.

Analysts gave the Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GROY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gold Royalty Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) trade information

Instantly GROY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.78 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.93%, with the 5-day performance at -3.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) is -6.02% down.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gold Royalty Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.47% over the past 6 months, a 102.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3,551.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $192k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3,551.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Gold Royalty Corp. earnings to increase by 102.20%.

GROY Dividends

Gold Royalty Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 23.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.66% of Gold Royalty Corp. shares while 2.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.07%. There are 2.74% institutions holding the Gold Royalty Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.94% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million GROY shares worth $6.3 million.

Sprott Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 0.41 million shares worth $2.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 1.14 million shares estimated at $5.7 million under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares.