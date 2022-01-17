Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 0.44 million Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.43. With the company’s per share price at $11.34 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.35B. GEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.87% off its 52-week high of $13.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.73, which suggests the last value was 49.47% up since then. When we look at Genesis Energy L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 837.49K.

Analysts gave the Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GEL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Genesis Energy L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) trade information

Instantly GEL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.48 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.88%, with the 5-day performance at -4.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) is 14.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GEL’s forecast low is $11.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genesis Energy L.P. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.12% over the past 6 months, a 69.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genesis Energy L.P. will rise 105.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 104.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $420.88 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Genesis Energy L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $431.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $453.14 million and $521.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Genesis Energy L.P. earnings to increase by 67.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 44.10% per year.

GEL Dividends

Genesis Energy L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21. The 5.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 5.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 11.30 per year.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.04% of Genesis Energy L.P. shares while 68.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.26%. There are 68.92% institutions holding the Genesis Energy L.P. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.86% of the shares, roughly 14.53 million GEL shares worth $144.9 million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.18% or 13.7 million shares worth $136.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. With 14.17 million shares estimated at $111.79 million under it, the former controlled 11.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held about 6.48% of the shares, roughly 7.95 million shares worth around $62.69 million.