Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.41 million Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.05 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $680.28M. GATO’s last price was a discount, traded about -138.81% off its 52-week high of $24.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.17, which suggests the last value was 8.76% up since then. When we look at Gatos Silver Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 675.71K.

Analysts gave the Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GATO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gatos Silver Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Instantly GATO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.60 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.18%, with the 5-day performance at 5.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) is -2.43% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GATO’s forecast low is $12.50 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gatos Silver Inc. will rise 130.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 933.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 102.50% up from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for Gatos Silver Inc. earnings to decrease by -110.30%.

GATO Dividends

Gatos Silver Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of Gatos Silver Inc. shares while 90.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.37%. There are 90.44% institutions holding the Gatos Silver Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.67% of the shares, roughly 8.76 million GATO shares worth $101.83 million.

Municipal Employees” Retirement System Of Michigan holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.98% or 6.21 million shares worth $72.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 1.99 million shares estimated at $23.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $20.68 million.